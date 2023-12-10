Follow us on Image Source : FILE Why Tata is willing to build the biggest iPhone assembly plant in India

Tata Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai is reportedly planning to build one of the biggest iPhone assembly plants in India. The move has been taken to tap Apple's desired wish to increase its manufacturing in the South Asian country.

Why is Tata willing to build the biggest iPhone assembly plant?

As per the people who know about the development, Tata is said to be interested in constructing the factory in southern Tamil Nadu state at Hosur. The facility is said to have around 20 assembly lines and will be employing around 50,000 workers in the next two years, as per the informers, who do not wish to be named.

When will the goal be finally operational?

For the site, the goal is set to be implemented within 12 to 18 months which is around 1.5 years from the time of writing.

About the biggest iPhone assembly plant

Apple's assembling plant will be supported by Apple's efforts to strengthen its partnership with Tata and localise its supply chain. Tata already has an iPhone factory it acquired from Wistron, which is one of the largest ODM and EMS service providers for Telecom & IT products based in India. The company is based in the neighbouring Karnataka state.

Apple is reportedly getting away from China and planning to diversify its operations in India, Malaysia, Thailand, and more places.

Apple’s take on the biggest iPhone manufacturing plant in India

Although Apple’s spokesman declined to comment, and Tata representative also did the same.

Tata has taken other steps to increase its business with Apple

Tata has taken another step ahead to increase its business with Apple. This is to expand beyond its traditional businesses that range from salt to software.

The company has accelerated hiring at Hosur- its existing facility, where the company produces metal casings and iPhone enclosures. The Indian conglomerate has said that it will launch 100 retail stores which are focusing on Apple product production.

Apple has opened two new stores in the country and it is reported that the tech giant is planning to come up with three more stores in India.

