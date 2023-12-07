Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 4 Ways to block a person on WhatsApp

We are all driven by social media and everyone uses a smartphone. WhatsApp is one of the most widely used applications in the country and more than 2 billion people are using the platform.

The instant messaging app comes with lot many features which are useful and help to communicate better and more effectively. Features like texting across the continent, voice calling, video calling, uploading photos/videos on the status and more.

While the instant messaging platform enables you to connect with people to have a better experience, it also takes care of the privacy and safety of the user as well. The company enables the user to experience enhanced privacy and one of those feature is blocking the contacts.

You must have experienced times when you want to block someone from stocking you, but instead, you have to let them see your activities. At times, you do not want to show the display picture to a few contacts. This article will help you to know how to customise your blocking ability on the platform for a more personalised experience.

How many ways can a person be blocked on WhatsApp?

There are numerous ways to block a person on WhatsApp. From status to blue-tick, to completely ending the conversation, there are multiple ways to restrict someone from visiting our profile. Let us discuss a few of them:

Blocking contact: You can block someone by their number, and this will restrict them from sharing any messages, viewing your status and calling (video/audio).

Blocking from WhatsApp Status: If someone has blocked you from their WhatsApp status, chances are, you will not be able to see the photos and videos which he/she has shared.

Blocking the last seen: This feature enables the user to stop seeing the last online time on the platform.

Blocking from viewing profile picture: If a user has blocked you from the profile photo settings, then you will be unable to see his/her profile photo. Users can either choose to show the DP (display picture) to everyone, to no one or to restrict some specific people from viewing it. So, if you are unable to see the display picture of your contact, it might be possible that the person has blocked you.

