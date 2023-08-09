WhatsApp enhancing account security with Passkey feature in Android Beta

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp working on passkey support for the Android beta

WhatsApp, a subsidiary of Meta, is reportedly in the process of developing a new passkey feature for account verification on its Android beta version. This passkey functionality aims to offer users a convenient and secure method for signing in. The feature will involve a short sequence of numbers or letters that acts as an identity verification tool. This passkey serves as a security code, ensuring that only authorized devices can be verified.

Notably, this passkey system will leverage users' biometric data, including fingerprints, facial recognition, or screen lock, to verify their identity. This innovative approach is expected to provide an extra layer of security, surpassing traditional methods like PINs.

Currently in the developmental phase, the passkey feature is anticipated to be integrated into a forthcoming update of the WhatsApp app.

Recently, it was also revealed that WhatsApp is introducing an admin review feature for group chats in its Android beta version. This feature empowers all participants in a group conversation to report messages to the group administrators. The administrators can then effectively monitor the group even in their absence, enhancing chat moderation.

In the previous month, the platform introduced safety tools for managing messages from unknown phone numbers on its Android beta version. Additionally, WhatsApp rolled out a 'link with phone number' feature for Android beta users. This feature enables the synchronization of WhatsApp accounts with WhatsApp Web using the associated phone number.

Earlier in June, the platform launched a feature that allows Android beta users to send high-quality videos. However, it's worth noting that while this feature maintains video dimensions, slight compression will still be applied to the video, preventing the transmission of videos in their original quality.

The consistent introduction of these new features reflects WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing user experience, security, and functionality across its platform.

Inputs from IANS

