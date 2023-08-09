Wednesday, August 09, 2023
     
Google enhances Gmail Mobile App with built-in translation feature

Users gain increased flexibility with the translation feature, permitting them to customize language preferences. This includes the choice to maintain continuous translation or exclude specific languages, unaffected by administrative control.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2023 14:03 IST
Google Enhances Gmail Mobile App with Integrated Language Translation

Google has introduced an integrated translation function in the Gmail mobile app. The move has taken aim to facilitate seamless cross-language communication. This feature addresses user demands and enables effortless comprehension of conversations in various languages. Upon identifying content in a different language than the user's Google Mail display setting, a dismissible banner prompts the translation option. Users can easily select "Translate" on this banner and choose their preferred language for translation.

The translation feature provides added flexibility by allowing users to set preferences for specific languages. They can opt to consistently translate or never translate messages in certain languages. Notably, administrative control does not influence this capability.

This innovative addition follows Google's recent introduction of a feature enabling users to negotiate meeting times directly within the Gmail service. This feature streamlines the scheduling process when coordinating with individuals whose Google Calendars are not visible to the user.

Earlier in June, Google unveiled a search enhancement for Gmail on mobile devices. This update ensures that users receive the most pertinent search results, simplifying the location of specific emails and files.

Furthermore, Google rolled out the "Help me write" tool, initially for participants in the Workspace Labs program, on Android and iOS. This tool assists Gmail users in generating content more effectively.

Google's continuous enhancements to the Gmail mobile app underscore its commitment to optimizing user experience by providing convenient features that cater to diverse communication needs.

ALSO READ: Netflix launches game controller app for TV gaming

ALSO READ: MPL cuts half of workforce amidst 28% GST regime for online gaming

Inputs from IANS

 

