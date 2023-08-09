Netflix launches game controller app for TV gaming

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has introduced a new application called 'Netflix Game Controller' on the Apple App Store, enabling users to play games directly on their TV screens. The app description states that it pairs with the TV and allows gaming through a mobile device. The announcement hints at forthcoming gaming options on Netflix, although specific game titles have not been disclosed.

Last year in October, Mike Verdu, Netflix's VP of gaming, revealed the company's exploration into cloud gaming. This move was accompanied by the establishment of a new gaming studio in Southern California led by Chacko Sonny, the former executive producer of Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch.

Contrary to viewing itself as a competitor to traditional gaming platforms like PlayStation and Xbox, Netflix intends to leverage cloud gaming to provide easy access to games on any screen, according to Verdu. In May, Leanne Loombe, Netflix's VP of external games, outlined the company's vision for cloud gaming, focusing on enabling seamless game access across various devices.

Earlier this year, in March, reports emerged about Netflix working on an iPhone-based game controller, suggesting the streaming service's deeper foray into gaming. Subsequently, in July, Netflix introduced a personalized tab named 'My Netflix' for Android and iOS users, offering tailored content suggestions for an enhanced viewing experience.

The new 'Netflix Game Controller' app release demonstrates the company's continued expansion into the gaming sphere, aiming to provide users with a broader range of entertainment options directly through their TV screens.

ALSO READ: Facebook Messenger removing SMS feature in September

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News