WhatsApp Beta introduces event creation tool for group chats: All details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New WhatsApp feature: Create group chat events for seamless planning

WhatsApp, the widely used instant messaging application, is reportedly in the process of developing a feature that allows users to create group chat events. This upcoming feature will enable WhatsApp users to establish events with specific names and set notifications for the conversation.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.23.21.12, has revealed the development of this chat events feature, as reported by WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates. Within the chat share menu, an "events shortcut" will soon be available for users to create events and choose when they wish to receive notifications regarding the event.

ALSO READ | Mark Zuckerberg faces EU pressure to take down Pro-Hamas content on Meta

Reportedly, this feature holds great potential for organizing various activities within group chats and helping users stay on top of personal reminders. Notably, these message events will be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only individuals within the conversation have access to them.

As of now, this feature is expected to be initially limited to community group chats. When an event is created, it will automatically be integrated into the conversation. To view and accept the new group invite event, all participants will need to update WhatsApp to the latest version.

This new feature will allow users to seamlessly plan and coordinate events directly within their conversations. It will enable users to provide essential details such as event name, date, time, and location, enhancing the convenience of event planning within group chats.

ALSO READ | Apple's 'Study with Me' video helps students prepare for exams: Here's how

In related updates, WhatsApp is also in the process of introducing a feature that allows users to discover and follow Channels, as well as share broadcast updates with their followers.

Furthermore, the platform is also introducing a new feature on its business version which allows users to view and manage communities directly from the business app.

Latest Technology News