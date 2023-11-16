Vodafone started rolling out 5G services in India | Better late than never

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vodafone Idea enters in 5G network service provider

After a successful rollout of the 5G network of Reliance Jio and Airtel last year (2022), Vodafone Idea has started rolling out the fastest internet service in India and has joined the league.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is a little behind in the race when it comes to 5G rollout because the world has already started talking about the 6G network, which is speculated by the next year (2024). However, it is better to be late than never- as the telecom company has been making its space in the Indian market, after being in the news for drowning in debt.

Talking about the Reliance Jio- the telecom service provider has been targeting to provide a 5G network in the entire country- including the rural parts of India. Jio has planned to end the rolling out of the 5G service across the country by the end of this year itself. On the other hand, when we speak of Airtel, the telecom company will implement 5G service in the entire country by next year (2024).

Now that the UK telecom giant, Vi has also joined the 5G race in India, we expect that they will soon pace up and will be available nationwide by next year- but we still cannot estimate the timeline.

About VI 5G speed

Vodafone Idea who is relatively fresh in 5G service will first start rolling the services in Delhi and Pune- as the company has confirmed the information on the Indian official website. As per the information given on the website, users will be able to enjoy the high-speed internet facility in both the mentioned cities by using the 5G SIM.

To take you back to the launch of 5G, in the Indian Mobile Congress event, the company's promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla said that the company has done a lot of work in the last year to meet the expectation of 5G services and finally, they have started to rolling out.

Though the telecom player has largely been affected by not having 5G in the country, the competitors are rolling it faster and wider in India. It has very much impacted the visibility of the user base of the company.

Due to low-speed connectivity, Vi’s number of customers has gone down rapidly because of the service issue. With the launch of the 5G service, the existing users will be at ease and relieved.

At present, no information about the rolling out of 5G in other cities has surfaced yet but we expect the service to launch roll out in 2024.

