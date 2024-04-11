Vodafone Idea launches new Rs 19 prepaid plan: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea has announced a new plan for its prepaid subscribers in India. The newly launched Rs 19 prepaid plan, from India’s third largest operator, is a data voucher for short-term data needs. Subscribers will need a base active prepaid plan to use this data voucher. Here are all the details you need to know about Vodafone Idea Rs 19 prepaid plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 19 prepaid plan

The Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 19 prepaid plan comes with 1GB of data and 1 day of validity. The plan expires at 11.59PM on the same day of the recharge. It is useful for subscribers who need to use data immediately.

Recently, Vi also introduced a Rs 49 prepaid plan. This plan is also a data plan and also comes with 1 day of validity.

Vodafone Idea Rs 49 prepaid plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 49 prepaid plan offers 20GB of data and also requires a base active plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 19 and Rs 49 prepaid plans are very similar to the offerings from Jio and Airtel. However, these plans only come with one day of validity.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio also announced a new Rs 49 Prepaid plan recently. The plan is in direct competition with Airtel’s Rs 39 prepaid data plan. Jio provides 25GB of data, which is valid for one day. Please note that this plan is a data plan and requires a base active plan.

Although the plan is listed as “Unlimited data,” it comes with a fair usage policy limit. After exceeding the limit of 25GB, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is available to all Jio prepaid subscribers across the country and is designed for users who consume a high amount of data in one go.

Airtel also offers a Rs 39 data plan with a one-day validity, which provides 20GB of data, 5GB less than Jio's data plan.

