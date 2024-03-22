Reliance Jio announced Rs 49 data plan for IPL 2024: Check plan details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio

Reliance Jio has announced a new data plan for its prepaid subscribers. The newly launched Rs 49 prepaid data plan is in direct competition with Airtel’s Rs 49 prepaid data plan. The newly launched Jio data plan has arrived just before the IPL 2024, which starts from March 22 onwards. Here are all the details you need to know about Jio’s Rs 49 data plan.

Jio Rs 49 prepaid data plan

The Rs 49 prepaid data plan from Jio offers 25GB of data, which is valid for one day. As the plan is a data plan, subscribers also need a base active plan with this plan. The plan is listed as an “Unlimited data” plan, but it comes with a fair usage policy limit. The speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps once users exhaust 25GB of data.

The plan is available to all Jio prepaid subscribers across the country. The plan is targeted at users who want to consume a high amount of data in one go.

It is worth noting that Airtel also offers a Rs 49 data plan with one-day validity. This data plan offers 20GB of data, which is 5GB less when compared with Jio’s Rs 49 data plan.

Those Jio prepaid subscribers who want to use this data plan to watch IPL on their phone or tablet can download the JioCinema app. The tournament will be live streamed on the platform for free. Viewers don't need a JioCinema Premium subscription to watch IPL 2024 live.

Furthermore, Jio has another data plan under its ‘Cricket Plan’ for prepaid subscribers. The plan is available for Rs 749 and comes with a validity of 90 days. This plan offers 2GB of data per day. In addition to this, subscribers will also get 20GB of additional data. This is a full-fledged plan and subscribers will not need a base plan to use it.

