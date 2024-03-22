Friday, March 22, 2024
     
  Airtel announces 'Emergency Validity Loan' for its prepaid subscribers: Here's what it means, how to avail it

Airtel announces 'Emergency Validity Loan' for its prepaid subscribers: Here's what it means, how to avail it

This facility will be beneficial for subscribers who may not be able to recharge before their prepaid validity expires, allowing them to use emergency services in such scenarios.

Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: March 22, 2024 10:44 IST
Airtel
Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel

After the rollout of the Data Loan facility, Airtel is back with a new scheme for its subscribers. The newly introduced ‘Emergency Validity Loan’ facility is now available to the company’s prepaid customers. Under this facility, Airtel subscribers can avail 1.5GB of data and unlimited calling throughout the country for one day without any recharge. 

This facility will be helpful for those subscribers who may not be able to recharge on or before the expiry of their prepaid validity. It will help them use emergency services in such scenarios. 

Airtel customers can request a Validity loan through channels such as IVR as a pre-call announcement, by dialing USSD code *567*2#, or by replying with "1" to the Interactive SMS sent from CLI 56323 when they run out of validity.

Airtel will recover one day of validity loan from the next recharge done by the subscriber. The validity of the next recharge will be reduced by one day. 

As per the company, eligible prepaid recharge plans for Validity Loan facility are Rs 155, Rs 179, Rs 199, Rs 209, Rs 239, Rs 265, Rs 289, Rs 296, Rs 299, Rs 319, Rs 329, Rs 359, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 455, Rs 479, Rs 489, Rs 499, Rs 509, Rs 519, Rs 549, Rs 666, Rs 699, Rs 719, Rs 779, Rs 839, Rs 869, Rs 999, Rs 1499, Rs 1799, Rs 2999, and Rs 3359.

Airtel subscribers who have taken a validity loan but have not repaid the loan by recharging any of the eligible products as mentioned above will not be allowed to take subsequent Validity Loans. This facility is currently available for prepaid customers in the service areas of Rajasthan, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Airtel recently announced a new prepaid plan for Rs 666 in the country. The plan is valid for 84 days and offers unlimited voice calling to any number across the country.

ALSO READ: Airtel to lead tariff hikes for healthy valuations, UK award recognises India's rise: Sunil Mittal

