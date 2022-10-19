Vodafone Idea launches Diwali prepaid offer which you must know

Follow us on Image Source : VI Vi

Vodafone Idea (Vi)has officially announced a number of Diwali offers for its customers, especially for Diwali. The offers will be applicable from right now, till October 31, 2022. The new offers will enable the users to get additional data or bonuses on recharge of the selected prepaid plans.

Here is the festive plan from Vi you must now miss:

Rs 1449 Plan:

Vi is offering a plan with a validity of 180 days. This new plan also gives 100 free SMS daily to the users along with unlimited calling (which is certainly there for most of the telecoms now). In the offering, users will get 1.5 GB of data/day so that user could use the internet to wish for their dear ones easily. The company is also offering 50 GB of data to the users.

Rs 2899 Plan:

This Vi plan runs for a year and offers 2GB of data for internet users every day. Under this Diwali offer, you will further get 75 GB of extra data from the company, along with a free subscription to Disney + Hotstar for mobile for 12 months, this plan. This plan offers 100 free SMS per day, and users will also get access to unlimited calling across the nation.

Rs 3099 Plan:

This is a yearly plan which will last for 365 days. Vi is offering 2GB of data for internet users every day. This plan will also get an extra data of 75GB, as a part of the Diwali offer, along with a free subscription to Disney + Hotstar mobile for 12 months. Users of this plan will also get 100 free SMS every day for 365 days and you will also get unlimited calling to all networks across the country.

Further additional benefits:

These are the three new additional offers that the company has incorporated into the plan. Also, Vodafone Idea is set to offer many great additional benefits in the existing plans. One of the offerings from the company is the Binge All Night for those who prefer to watch movies and series on OTT platforms. The Binge All Night will enable you to get access to unlimited data for free from 12 am to 6 am. These plans will further offer backup data of up to 2GB/month along with Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delight.

Subscribers of these plans will also get free access to the Vi Movies and TV VIP app.

