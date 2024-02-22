Vivo Y200e 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Y200E 5G Vivo Y200e 5G

Vivo has launched its new smartphone in India. The Vivo Y200e is offered in two variants: one with a vegan leather option and the other with a textured plastic panel. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include a dual rear camera unit, a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm chipset, and wired fast charging support. The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage combinations and runs on Android 14-based OS. The newly launched smartphone joins the Vivo Y200 5G lineup in India, which was introduced in October 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched Vivo Y200e 5G.

Vivo Y200e 5G India price and availability

The Vivo Y200e is available in two colour options: the Black Diamond colour features a textured plastic rear panel and the Saffron Delight colour comes with a vegan leather finish rear panel. The smartphone is offered with 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage combination. The 6GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 19,999 and the 8GB + 128GB is available for Rs 20,999.

The newly launched smartphone will be available for sale starting March 1 via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and leading retailers across the country. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today via the Vivo India website. Those pre-ordering the smartphone will be eligible for an instant cashback of up to Rs 1,000. In addition to this, buyers can also avail Rs 1,000 instant discount with HDFC and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Vivo Y200e 5G specifications

Vivo Y200e is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, virtually extendable up to 8GB and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone runs on FuntouchOS 14, which is based on Android 14 and supports storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It features A 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It has a peak brightness of 1,800nits.

On the camera front, it gets a dual rear camera set up at the back that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it gets a 16-megapixel sensor within a centered hole-punch slot.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 44W wired fast charging. For connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connectivity. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

ALSO READ: Vivo V30 Pro launching soon with Zeiss lenses and 120Hz display: Launch date, expected specs, and more