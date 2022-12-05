Monday, December 05, 2022
     
  4. vivo Y02 launched at Rs 8,999: Runs on Android 12 OS, MediaTek chip and more

vivo Y02 launched at Rs 8,999: Runs on Android 12 OS, MediaTek chip and more

vivo has added a new smartphone under the Y Series named the Y02 smartphone which has been priced at Rs 8,999 and is available at the vivo India e-store and other partnered retail stores across India. The device features 4G LTE, MediaTek processor, 5000 mAh battery and more.

India TV Tech Desk Updated on: December 05, 2022 17:12 IST
vivo Y02
Image Source : VIVO vivo Y02

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand has reportedly expanded the Y Series portfolio with the launch of the Y02 smartphone in the Indian market. Y02 smartphone is available at Rs 8,999 and is available at vivo India e-store and other partner retail stores across the country.

The new smartphone features a 6.51-inch Halo Full View Display with HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and comes with an Eye Protection Mode. Powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor, the smartphone runs on Android 12 Go Edition-based Funtouch OS 12 and is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB which can be expanded further by up to 1TB. 

On the camera front, the device features an 8MP main rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It also brings a range of other camera features like Bokeh Mode, Time-Lapse and Face Beauty for portraits and pictures. \

For battery, the handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which claims to deliver all-day life to the device. On the connectivity front, the device will support a USB 2.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM, and on-the-go connectivity.

The new vivo Y02 is available in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey colour variants.

