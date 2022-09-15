vivo V25 5G with a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera launched at a starting price of Rs 27,999

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO vivo V25 5G

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand has expanded its V25 series by launching the V25 5G in India. And the handset will be available in two variants:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999

12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at 31,999

It will be available for purchase from 20th September 2022 on Flipkart and vivo India e-store along with all partner retail stores. The handset will be available in two colour variants – Surfing Blue and Elegant Black.

Buying options for vivo V25 5G

Customers can pre-book the new vivo handset from Flipkart and vivo e-store and can avail of an instant cashback of Rs 2,500 (applicable on HDFC, ICICI and SBI Bank credit/debit cards) along with an additional exchange bonus of up to INR 2,000.



What is the main highlight of the smartphone?

The major highlight of the new V25 5G is the camera performance with the 50MP Eye AF selfie camera and 64 MP OIS night camera, along with the magical Color Changing Fluorite AG back panel.

On the camera front, the new smartphone is equipped with the 50MP advanced eye autofocus technology in the front shooter – making the camera focus by locking the subject’s eye – whether moving or still, from 15 cm to infinity, delivering Images with sharp focus with rich details.

Features of V25 5G

V25 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass technology, that permits the rear panel of the smartphone to change colour when interacting with sunlight or UV Rays.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset the new smartphone runs on 8GB/12GB RAM and supports two storage variants as well- 128GB/256GB. The handset runs on Funtouch OS12 which is based on the Android 12 platform.

The smartphone comes with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor on the rear panel. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 50MP camera with advanced eye autofocus technology. The front shooter also comes with a number of in-camera features like Natural Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait mode, which offers smart exposure that makes the subject stand out.

Also, keeping the content creators and vloggers in mind, the new V25 5G offers a Vlog Mode that comes with added video templates which help the user to record every moment with lively charisma.

For gaming, V25 5G features the Game Boost Mode that has been designed to use the power of the processor to give a hassle-free performance, claims vivo.

The new smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with a 44W FlashCharge and Smart Charging Engine tech.

