Wednesday, December 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Vivo X100 series confirmed for India launch on January 4 : All you need to know

Vivo X100 series confirmed for India launch on January 4 : All you need to know

The device will come with a 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED display, Dimensity 9300 chip, Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The main differences will include the camera configurations, and battery capacities between both units.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2023 13:37 IST
Vivo X100 series
Image Source : VIVO Vivo X100 series

Vivo has officially announced to launch of its X100 series in India, which has been scheduled for January 5. The news was confirmed from the dedicated microsite on Vivo's India website, which teased the arrival of the new X series smartphones.

Global debut and other details

The company will unleash two new smartphones- Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. Both devices were unveiled in China earlier in November and will debut the device in the selected global markets later. 

Both Indian variants will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and will come with an 8T LTPO display. On the camera front, the device will highlight the major USP of the X100 family, which will boast triple rear cameras which will be led by a 50-megapixel 1-inch-type shooter.

Colour variants and specifications

The Indian variants of Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are teased to be available in three colour variants- Asteroid Black, Sunset and Startrail Blue options. Other key specifications include an IP68-rated build, Funtouch OS 14, Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, V3 imaging chip, and 8T LTPO displays. 

Both the handset will feature a curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED display.

Pricing expectations

Related Stories
Chinese national, Lava International MD among four arrested in Vivo mobiles money laundering case

Chinese national, Lava International MD among four arrested in Vivo mobiles money laundering case

Vivo PMLA case: Delhi court extends ED custody of all four accused by three days

Vivo PMLA case: Delhi court extends ED custody of all four accused by three days

Vivo V29 Review: Mid-range smartphone with premium features

Vivo V29 Review: Mid-range smartphone with premium features

Camera specifications of Vivo X100 revealed ahead of launch: Know more

Camera specifications of Vivo X100 revealed ahead of launch: Know more

Diwali offers you can't miss from leading tech brands: Check now

Diwali offers you can't miss from leading tech brands: Check now

Vivo X100 Pro details leaked ahead of the launch: Everything we know so far

Vivo X100 Pro details leaked ahead of the launch: Everything we know so far

Vivo set to launch X100, Vivo X100 Pro on December 14 | Details here

Vivo set to launch X100, Vivo X100 Pro on December 14 | Details here

Vivo's X100 and X100 Pro global launch: What you need to know?

Vivo's X100 and X100 Pro global launch: What you need to know?

New year, new smartphones: What to expect in January 2024?

New year, new smartphones: What to expect in January 2024?

Although, there has been no information about the exact price for the Indian market, as per the Chinese pricing the X100 was priced at CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 56,500), and the X100 Pro was priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 50,000).

Other expected specifications:

Both smartphones will feature a 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED display, Dimensity 9300 chip, Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The main highlighted differences will include the camera configurations, battery capacities and fast charging capabilities between both units.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's YouTube channel surpasses 20 million subscribers, establishing global leadership presence

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News