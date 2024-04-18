Vivo V30e is set to launch in India soon: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo V30e

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Vivo V30e will join the company V-series in India and will succeed the Vivo V29e, which was launched last year in the country. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM, a 5,500mAh battery, a curved display and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

The company has also created a dedicated microsite for the smartphone on its official website. As per the information available on the microsite, the smartphone will come in Velvet Red and Silk Blue colour options. On the camera front, the smartphone will get a dual rear camera unit with Aura light LED flash. The device will get a 50MP primary sensor and it will also get a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB RAM. The device is expected to run Android 14 operating system. It will pack a 5,500mAh battery, which will deliver four years of battery health and double battery lifespan compared to the industry standard, as per the company’s claim.

It is likely to bring upgrades over last year’s Vivo V29e, which is currently priced at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. Vivo V29e is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It runs Android 13 and packs a 5000mAh non-removable battery, with 44W Flash Charge fast charging. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Meanwhile, Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme C65 5G smartphone in India. The company has also revealed that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 10000 and will be the fastest 5G smartphone in its segment.

