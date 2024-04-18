Realme to launch Realme C65 as fastest 5G under Rs 10000 in India: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme C65

Realme is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone in India. The upcoming Realme C65 5G smartphone will be priced under Rs 10,000. The company confirmed the launch of the smartphone via a teaser. However, it is yet to announce the launch date, design, and key specifications of the smartphone. Recent leaks have suggested a few key features of the smartphone. Here are all the details you need to know.

Realme has shared a poster of the upcoming Realme C65 5G via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The company has claimed that the smartphone will be the fastest entry-level 5G smartphone in the under Rs 10,000 segment.

“Experience the future at your fingertips with the lightning-fast 5G of #realmeC65 5G,” Realme wrote in the X post.

As per reports, the Realme C65 5G smartphone will be available in three RAM variants - 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB, with prices ranging from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 15,000. It is speculated that the base model may be priced under Rs. 10,000, while the other variants could be listed between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000. The phone is expected to have an inbuilt storage capacity of 128GB and may be available in two colours - Green and Purple. The model number of the phone is expected to be 'RMX3782 IN YS.'

The Realme C65 5G is said to have similar specifications to the Realme C65 4G variant, which includes a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 6.67-inch HD+ display. However, the 5G variant may have a different chipset.

Meanwhile, Realm is all set to launch the Narzo 70x 5G smartphone within one week in India. The Realme Narzo 70x 5G will succeed the Realme Narzo 60x 5G, which was launched last year in the country. The company has also created an Amazon microsite for the smartphone, which suggests that the smartphone will support 45W fast charging among many other features.

