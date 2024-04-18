Realme P series launches sales on April 22, promising top-tier display and performance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Realme P1 5G

Realme successfully unveiled its P series which has been specifically curated for the Indian market. Now the much-anticipated smartphone series will soon be available for purchase on both- the official website of the company and its e-commerce partner, Flipkart.

Best player with an AMOLED display

Recently, it was realme P1 5G which has been designated as the best player with AMOLED display in all-flash sales among products launched in the Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000 segment of 2024.

While the first sale period for the P1 5G will begin at noon on April 22, the P1 Pro 5G will be available in a limited sale period, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the same day. Subsequently, the first sale period for P1 Pro 5G will go on from noon IST and last until midnight on April 30.

In response to the increase in consumer appetite for devices that are both feature-rich and reasonably priced, Realme's P series is set to make a significant impact. As part of Realme's strategic blueprint for the year, this series is designed to stand out in the mid-range market with its high-performance capabilities and superior display quality.

The Realme P series has been positioned as a top contender in its category and it is further committed to delivering advanced technology and an unmatched display experience within its price range.

Realme P1 5G: Specifications

The Realme P1 5G stands out in its price range, offering the best AMOLED display under Rs 15,000. With a refresh rate of 120Hz and a size of 6.67 inches, it provides an impressive viewing experience. The device also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, which enhances the unlocking speed significantly over traditional methods. This scanner is highly adaptable, functioning effectively even under strong light, low temperatures, or with dry fingers.

The primary device of the P series, the P1 Pro 5G puts a strong emphasis on exceptional performance and superior display quality. One of the standout features of the realme P1 Pro 5G is its curved display - a first for smartphones in its price category.

Best Features

The realme P series is designed with a focus on eye health and comfort for extended use. It offers precision in backlight brightness adjustment and uses advanced technology to optimise visuals, even in challenging lighting conditions.

The device also includes features that minimise eye strain and has been recognised by TUV Rheinland for its commitment to user comfort. Additionally, the series employs AI technology to adapt to user habits and automatically adjust screen brightness.

This device is a compelling choice for gaming enthusiasts and multimedia consumers who value a seamless, immersive visual experience.

Display

Its 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display operates at a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 2000Hz, ensuring smooth transitions and responsive interactions.

Processor

The realme P1 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset, which is based on a 4nm-core process, that features an intricate architecture with eight cores split into two groups - four high-performance A78 cores and four energy-efficient A55 cores.

Performance

The balance between these cores allows for robust performance while managing power consumption effectively. The realme P1 Pro 5G stands out in its segment with the inclusion of a large 3D VC Cooling System. This system, which is unique to this smartphone, comprises a stainless steel vapour chamber and high-performance graphite heat dissipation.

Design

Lastly, the unique device also showcases a unique Bird Culture Inspired Design, setting it apart in its category. The back panel boasts a Micro-Crystal Sparrow Feather Texture, an intricate design element that mimics the delicate beauty of sparrow feathers.

Variants

The device is available in two vibrant colour options - Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue, which are inspired by the rich hues found in bird plumage.

Its extensive set of features, which is coupled with its competitive pricing, make it an attractive choice for young consumers seeking a high-quality smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

With its upcoming sale, realme continues to redefine expectations in the mid-range smartphone market. So, mark your calendars for exciting offers and be ready to experience the exceptional realme P1 and realme P1 Pro 5G first-hand.

