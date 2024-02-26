Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India launch on March 7: Here's everything we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO TWITTER Vivo V30 Series

Vivo has confirmed the launch of its Vivo V30 series smartphone in India. The series includes Vivo V0 and V30 Pro. The company unveiled the vanilla Vivo V30 in selected markets in early February and now it has announced the launch date of the India variant of the smartphone. The company has also created a microsite for the same on Flipkart. Here are all the details you need to know.

Vivo V30 series India launch

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro smartphones will launch in India on March 7 at 12PM IST. The smartphones will be available in three colours: Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and Peacock Green. The smartphones will be available via Flipkart, Vivo India's official website, and leading retail stores in India.

Vivo V30 series specifications

Vivo V30 Pro will come with a triple camera set up at the back. The V30 series smartphones will also get OIS-supported portrait cameras and Vivo's signature Aura Light feature on the black panel. The smartphones will come with Zeiss lenses.

The recently unveiled global variant of the Vivo V30 smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, and a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD AMOLED display. On the camera front, it gets a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support and a 50MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens alongside an Aura Light unit. It also gets a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo V30 Pro is argued to be the branded version of Vivo S18, which was launched in China in December 2023. The smartphone is likely to include a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX816 portrait camera, and a third sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Vivo V30 Pro is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and run Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate.

ALSO READ: MWC 2024: Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G debuts globally: Check specifications, availability