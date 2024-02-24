Vivo V30 Pro, V30 India launch soon: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo V30 series

Vivo is all set to debut its new smartphone series in selected regions around the world including India. Vivo announced the arrival of the new Vivo V30 series earlier this month. Now, the company has officially confirmed the India launch of the V30 series via a landing page on Flipkart and Vivo India's official website. The upcoming Vivo V30 series includes V30 and V30 Pro smartphones. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Vivo V30 series India launch

Vivo V30 series is expected to launch in India soon and both the smartphones of the series will be available for sale in the country, as per the company. However, Vivo is yet to reveal more details on the launch date and time of the smartphones.

The upcoming smartphones are expected to priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 32,000 however the company is yet to reveal any details on its pricing. The smartphones will be sold via Flipkart, Vivo India official website and other leading offline retailers.

Upon their arrival in India, the smartphones are likely to compete with the OnePlus 12R, the OnePlus Nord 3, Oppo Reno series and its own sub-brand, iQoo, mid-range devices.

Vivo V30 series specifications (expected)

We have some information on the specifications of the Vivo V30 series smartphones, since the company has made the official announcement of the series. The Vivo V30 and V30 Pro smartphones are expected to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 1260 x 2800 pixels resolution. The smartphones may also come with a punch-hole screen with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2800nits. In addition to this, the screen is likely to come with HDR10+ support and in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphones are expected to offer a triple camera set up at the back and V30 Pro is likely to feature a 50MP main lens with OIS support assisted by a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. The set up may also have a 50MP ultrawide sensor for wide shots.

Vivo V30 is likely to get the same camera specification except for the telephoto lens. In its place, the smartphone is expected to get a 2MP auxiliary sensor. Both the V30 series smartphones are expected to get a 50MP selfie camera.

Vivo V30 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. On the other hand, the V30 is likely to get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with the same RAM and storage configuration as the Pro model.

Both the smartphones are likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. The devices are expected to get IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

