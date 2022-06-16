Follow us on Image Source : VI Vi 4G network grew in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for better connectivity and call quality

Vi has enhanced its 4G experience in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh enabling its customers to get a better network experience and faster speeds.

So far, Vi has deployed the highly efficient 900MHz spectrum on 3043 sites and 1800 MHz band on 11772 sites in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh region. The telecom company has been empowering its customers to get benefited from a stronger network indoors, says the company.

Furthermore, Vi customers in areas of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Raipur, Bilaspur, Dhar, Dewas and more will experience an enhanced voice and data experience, event in the high population areas of the town and cities.

Vi claims to have the largest spectrum holding in India by 31% in the circle, making it the most robust telecom service provider in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, ensuring better call quality and connectivity.

The company has been upgrading all 3G customers to 4G and enhanced 4G capacity by refarming the spectrum, starting with Raipur, Durg/Bhilai

With the focus on enhancing customer experience and getting closer to customers, Vi has been adding more zones in its market operations, bringing more operational efficiency on the ground.