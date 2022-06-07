Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK+ JIO Reliance Jio set to reach Ladakh and nearly every corner of India with 4G connectivity

Reliance Jio has been reportedly working to expand its reach in Ladakh and deliver a 4G network there. The telecom company and its employees have overcome hard terrain and harsh weather conditions and the company ensures connectivity in various regions.

With the aim to reach the toughest terrains of India, Reliance Jio is already the largest-telecom operator in the country and is now trying to reach the harshest and deepest corners of the nation to provide connectivity with their 4G network.

According to the report of Opensignal, the 4G network availability and coverage of Jio is said to be the best, if compared to the other telecom service providers which are available in the nation.

Recently it was reported that Jio has introduced the 4G network services in Spangmik village which is located near Pangong lake (Ladakh). Reliance Jio is reportedly the first telecom operator to provide 4G network services in the region.

It was the Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Honourable Member of Parliament who inaugurated the Jio’s mobile tower in that area.

The natives of the region are said to be happy as they could finally be able to get 4G network service in their region. This upgrade will help the tourist volume to rise in regions near Pangong Lake and Spangmik Village. It will further result in better trade chances in the near future.

Jio has been working on reaching the hard terrains of the country and last month, the company launched 4G network services in regions and areas like Kanji, Urbis and Hanupatta villages in the Khalsi block and Chunglungkha village (Diskit Block). Also, in Leh, Jio is the only service provider that is providing JioFiber services to the residents and tourists in the region.