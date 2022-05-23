Vi International Roaming Packs launched from Rs 599 to Rs 5999 

As international travel opens up and more Indians resume international travel for business and leisure, Vi has started to offer international roaming packs for its customers for this holiday season. Here is all that Vi is offering to its customers:
- Vi International Roaming packs will let the users have unlimited voice calls and data on its unparalleled roaming networks across top travel destinations globally.
- Vi post-paid customers travelling to popular business and holiday destinations like the UK, USA, Germany, UAE, Thailand, France, Italy, Indonesia, Australia, Brazil and more can opt for Vi Unlimited International Roaming packs
- The starting price for the international roaming pack is Rs. 599/- and it offers 24 hours of validity. On the other hand, there is another pack worth Rs 5,999 which comes with the validity of 28 days.
- The pack further comes with ‘Always On’ feature to ensure that the customers do not get charged extra rates while on international travels after the expiry of the subscribed pack. For instance, if travellers who have subscribed to the 7 day Vi Postpaid Roaming Pack, have to extend their stay, they can continue to use their phone for voice, SMS and data, and will be charged standard rates till the user’s usage value doesn’t cross Rs. 599. beyond Rs. 599 usage, the user will be billed at Rs 599 for each additional day. Indeed this will make the user safeguarded from excessive bills.
- Moreover, all REDX customers with individual and family plan (primary member) can enjoy one international trip every year with 7 days Vi International Roaming Free pack worth ₹2999.