Unverified accounts to face DM restrictions on Twitter: Know more

Twitter has announced plans to limit Direct Messages (DMs) for unverified accounts as part of its efforts to combat spam on the platform. The company will soon implement changes that set daily limits on the number of DMs unverified accounts can send. To send unlimited DMs, users will need to subscribe to Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service.

The specific daily DM limit for unverified accounts was not specified in the announcement. These changes are set to be implemented starting from Friday.

Last week, Twitter introduced a new message setting aimed at reducing spam in DMs. With the new setting, messages from users you follow will be directed to your primary inbox, while messages from verified users you don't follow will be sent to your message request inbox.

Users who had their permissions previously set to allow message requests from everyone will be automatically migrated to this new setting, but they can switch back at any time, according to the company.

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, had previously imposed "temporary" rate limits on reading tweets as part of the company's efforts to combat spam bots.

Meanwhile, the company is also working on a new feature called "Articles." This feature will allow users to publish lengthy and intricate articles, even books, on the microblogging platform. Previously referred to as "Notes," the in-development feature was initially rolled out to users in Canada, Ghana, the UK, and the US in June last year.

While the specific timeline for its public release remains uncertain, this development comes as Twitter seeks to retain creators amid increasing competition from platforms like Instagram Threads.

