OpenAI to launch ChatGPT on Android devices next week

ChatGPT to arrive on Android devices next week

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, has announced the upcoming launch of its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, for Android users next week. This release follows the successful introduction of the ChatGPT app on iPhones a few months ago. In a tweet, OpenAI revealed that the ChatGPT for Android app will be available for pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today, with the official rollout scheduled for the coming week.

The Android version of the app will closely resemble the iOS app which allows users to sync conversations and preferences across devices. While the Android rollout is likely to debut for users in the US first, OpenAI has not disclosed the exact plans for expanding to other countries.

To receive notifications when the app becomes available, interested users can "pre-register" on the Google Play Store.

In addition to the Android app launch, the company has also introduced a new feature called "customised instructions" for ChatGPT. Currently in Beta for Plus users, this feature allows users to share specific instructions with the AI chatbot for future conversations.

Users have the flexibility to edit or delete these custom instructions at any time, and the information shared will not be accessible to shared link viewers. However, it's important to be aware that if third-party plug-ins are used, the model may share relevant information with plug-in developers based on the instructions provided by users.

The company advised users to exercise caution when using third-party plug-ins and avoid sharing sensitive information that they don't want to disclose to plug-in developers.

Last month, OpenAI made notable updates to the ChatGPT iOS app, integrating Bing for Plus plan users and enhancing the history search feature.

