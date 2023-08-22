Uber introduces 'Group Rides' feature in India for cost-efficient travel

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uber introduces 'Group Rides' feature in India

Ride-hailing company Uber has rolled out a new feature in India called 'Group Rides,' aimed at providing cost-effective travel options for users. This feature allows passengers to share rides with up to three friends when heading towards a common destination.

According to the company, by choosing Group Rides, users can collectively save up to 30% on their fare, based on the number of friends they share the ride with.

"With Group Rides we are offering customers the option to save more while they are riding with people they know. Not only do riders save money and arrive at the common destination together, they also do the good deed of reducing vehicles on the road by getting more butts in fewer cars," Nitish Bhushan, Director of Central Operations, Uber India, said in a statement.

With this new offering, users can seamlessly include their friends in their Uber rides by sharing ride details through messaging apps. Upon joining the ride, friends can input their individual pickup locations, which will then be integrated into the journey.

The company mentioned that, beyond the financial perks, the Group Rides feature serves the broader purpose of easing traffic congestion. By enabling groups of friends, colleagues, or relatives to share rides to a common destination, Uber aims to decrease the need for multiple individual vehicles on the road.

Booking a Group Ride is straightforward. Users can access the feature by tapping the Group Ride icon in the updated Uber app, initiating a request for a Group Ride, and reviewing the booking particulars within the app. The process includes inviting friends to join the ride through a shared link and allowing them to add their own stops along the route.

As per the company, the introduction of Group Rides does not adversely affect drivers' earnings. Drivers will continue to receive compensation in line with the route they take, ensuring that their income remains consistent with that of Uber Go or Uber Premier rides.

