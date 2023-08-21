Warning from UIDAI: Don't share aadhaar updates on E-mail, WhatsApp

Follow us on Image Source : UIDAI UIDAI cautions users about E-mail, WhatsApp for Aadhaar

Aadhaar, the vital identity document for Indian citizens, holds critical information like name, address, photo, and biometric data. However, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sounded an alarm, cautioning citizens against sharing any documents over email or WhatsApp for Aadhaar updates.

Through a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), UIDAI alerted users about potential fraud. The message stated, "BewareOfFraudsters. UIDAI never asks you to share your POI/POA documents to update your #Aadhaar over Email or WhatsApp. Update your Aadhaar either online through #myAadhaarPortal or visit Aadhaar centres near you."

For secure and accurate information on Aadhaar updates, the government body advised Aadhaar holders to access the UIDAI official website (http://uidai.gov.in) or download the Aadhaar app. Visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre is also a reliable option for updates.

To update your Aadhaar details online, follow these simple steps:

Visit the Aadhaar Self-Service Portal on the UIDAI website. Log in using your Aadhaar number, Captcha, and the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your phone. In the Document Update section, review your existing details for accuracy. Choose the appropriate document type from the drop-down list and upload scanned copies of the original documents for verification. Note the service request number to track the progress of your details update process.

UIDAI assured citizens that they will never request Aadhaar OTP or mAadhaar Pin. Consequently, they advised Aadhaar card holders to avoid sharing these sensitive pieces of information.

This warning comes as a timely reminder for individuals to stay cautious and vigilant when dealing with sensitive personal data. With the increasing reliance on digital platforms, safeguarding sensitive information is more critical than ever.

