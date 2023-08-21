iOS 17 upgrade: Apple Maps to show real-time EV charging info

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Representational Image

Apple Maps is taking a big step towards greener mobility with its latest iOS 17 update. The tech giant is set to introduce a feature that displays real-time charging availability information, catering to electric vehicle (EV) drivers. This new update also enables users to pick their preferred charging network.

The initial announcement for EV routing support in Apple Maps was made at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) back in 2020. The feature was initially rolled out for Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers in the past year, and Porsche Taycan drivers received it earlier in 2023.

With the installation of iOS 17 on their iPhones, users will be prompted to establish their favored charging networks for their EVs. They will have the choice of various options including Electrify America, Chargepoint, and Tesla's Supercharger network, among others. Apple Maps will then seamlessly show users real-time information about charging availability based on their chosen networks.

An intelligent aspect of this update is that Apple Maps will only display charging options compatible with the specific charging port used by the user's electric vehicle. This ensures that users receive tailored and relevant information.

The iOS 17 public beta version was introduced by Apple last month, and it introduced several new features. Notably, the "personal voice" feature allows iPhones to generate a voice that sounds like the user within a mere 15 minutes. This enhancement adds a unique touch to personalization.

Other improvements featured in the public beta encompass Messages, StandBy mode, Maps, widgets, and dictation. Filtering search results using different criteria in Messages and the ability to listen to audio messages while using other apps are part of the enhancements.

