YouTube reports over 1.7 billion views on AI-related videos and launches music AI incubator

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube's AI tool-related videos reach 1.7 billion views in 2023

YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform owned by Google, has revealed a significant surge in interest in artificial intelligence (AI) topics. The company shared that videos related to AI tools have garnered 1.7 billion views this year alone. In a recent blog post, YouTube also unveiled its latest initiative, the YouTube Music AI Incubator. This incubator program aims to collaborate with some of the music industry's most creative minds, including artists, songwriters, and producers, across diverse genres and cultures. The purpose is to obtain insights and perspectives that will shape YouTube's approach to music-related AI advancements.

To inaugurate the program, the platform has teamed up with Universal Music Group, a global leader in the music industry. Among the notable participants are internationally acclaimed songwriter Anitta, accomplished producer and entrepreneur Bjorn Ulvaeus, and genre-defying artist d4vd, among others.

ALSO READ | Snapchat to unveil 'Dreams': A new AI experience for users | Here's all you need to know

This accomplished group will contribute their expertise to understand and explore generative AI experiments and research in progress at YouTube.

Furthermore, the platform has reiterated its commitment to supporting artists and creators in monetising their content. YouTube has an ongoing focus on boosting AI-powered technology to safeguard its community of viewers, creators, artists, and songwriters. This includes tools like Content ID, as well as policies and systems for detecting and enforcing safety measures behind the scenes.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp adds video messages to iOS chats in latest update

In the coming months, YouTube plans to share more details about specific technological developments, monetisation opportunities, and policies that are in the works.

Recently, YouTube made headlines by taking a stand against medical misinformation. The platform announced its intention to remove content promoting "cancer treatments proven to be harmful or ineffective" and content discouraging viewers from seeking professional medical help. This move follows a consolidation of its medical misinformation guidelines into three categories: Prevention, Treatment, and Denial.

Latest Technology News