Top 5 coolers under Rs. 8,000 to beat the heat

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AC

We have just entered April and the temperature is already shooting to 40 degrees in cities of India. Hence, it's high time to get a good cooler to beat the heat. But witnessing the market saturated with so many brands, it often gets difficult to finalise which one to choose. So, to ease the concern, we have come up with 5 coolers under the budget of Rs. 8000 which can help you fight the heat this year.

Voltas 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler (Eco Cool Mode, Slimm 35T, White)

Image Source : CHROMA Voltas 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler (Eco Cool Mode, Slimm 35T, White)

This is a 35 litres tower Cooler from Voltas which has been priced at Rs. 7990, at Chroma store. The cooler covers the approximate area of 119.58 Sq. Ft and comes with Honeycomb Pads which help to moist the vent and cool the air. The cooler can approximately throw the air to a distance of 24.6 Sq. ft and supports Triple Filter and Dust Filter.

Croma 47 Litres Polar Tower Cooler (Inverter Compatible, CRRC1205, White)

Image Source : CHROMA Croma 47 Litres Polar Tower Cooler (Inverter Compatible, CRRC1205, White)

Priced at Rs 7,990 (at the time of writing), this cooler from chroma has the capacity to store 47 litres of water and has a Tower Cooler look. The cooler comes with an approximate Coverage Area of 280 Sq. ft and has Honeycomb Pads. The cooler can throw air for approximately 30 ft. and comes with Dust Filter.

Symphony Sumo 40 Litres Personal Air Cooler (i-Pure Technology, ACOPE387, Light Grey)

Image Source : CHROMA Symphony Sumo 40 Litres Personal Air Cooler (i-Pure Technology, ACOPE387, Light Grey)

Available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,491 (at the time of writing) this Symphony cooler has 40 litres capacity and is claimed to cool a room with a coverage area of around 193.75 Sq.ft. The cooler comes with Wood Wool grass cooling pads and supports the i-Pure Technology.

Bajaj 35 Litres Room Air Cooler (3 Way Speed Control, TMH35, White)

Image Source : CHROMA Bajaj 35 Litres Room Air Cooler (3 Way Speed Control, TMH35, White)

Priced at Rs. 7699, this room cooler from bajaj supports 35 litres of water storage capacity and is claimed to be the perfect cooler for a medium-sized room. The cooler covers an approximate area of 150 sq. ft. and has Honeycomb Pads. the cooler throws air at a distance of 30 ft and comprises of Auto Water Level Indicator.

Hindware Snowcrest 50 W 50 Litres Desert Air Cooler with Inverter Compatibility, Brown

Image Source : RELIANCE DIGITAL Hindware Snowcrest 50 W 50 Litres Desert Air Cooler with Inverter Compatibility, Brown

Priced at Rs. 7,599, this futuristic desert cooler comes with a powerful air-delivery feature. Featuring Woodwool cooling pads which are known for cooling, the cooler comes with a water-level indicator with 50 litres of water storage capacity. The cooler weighs 1400 grams and is claimed to be capable enough to cool the room easily.