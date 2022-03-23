Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Tips to buy the right Air Conditioner for your home

Many must be struggling to understand what is happening with the air conditioner market- with so many brands with great specs, making consumers go confused. Indeed, choosing the right AC for your home might be a difficult task, especially for those who are planning to get their first AC.

Indeed, buying an AC is an expensive affair so we need to understand and check a few things before buying one. Below are a few factors which you must look for before buying an Air Conditioner

Capacity

The right-sized AC is very important and this could be done only by understanding the size of your room, and the number of occupants to stay in it.

Energy efficiency

Before buying an air conditioner, make sure you check with the star rating for energy efficiency. Higher the number of stars, the better the efficiency of the air conditioner.

Split or window AC

Window AC has a single box containing all the major components. The window AC is installed on the window of a mid-level or small room size.

And a split ACs have two separate units- one that is placed inside the room, and the other is a blower which is placed on the balcony.

Before buying the AC one must note that the window ACs are cheaper and easier to install than the split ACs, but the split ACs are noiseless and have better air distribution.

Air quality

The air filters of an air conditioner help in removing the dirt and germs from the air. It is also used to filters out odours and smoke from the room.

Along with clean air, the AC must have energy-efficient capabilities with a good dehumidification unit, to reduce the humidity level of a room, especially in monsoon weather conditions.

Cooling speed

A good AC must have the ability to set pre-defined temperatures as per the requirement which enables it to cool fast and as per the requirement along with less energy usage.

Price

We all need to take time to compare various AC models which are available based on certain factors like

Specifications

Performance

customer review

after-sales service feedback and more

After a detailed comparison, one must make a decision according to the budget. And we suggest you kindly prefer a well-established brand with a star rating above 3.

Installation and maintenance

It is very important and it defines the performance of an air conditioner.

Window ACs are easy to install as compared with a split AC.

One must get the AC installed by a professional and an authorized service centre agent because the right installation and regular maintenance increases the lifespan of an AC.