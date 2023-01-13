Tim Cook feels his salary is too high, Apple cuts it by almost 50 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : AP Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a big salary cut

Tim Cook Salary: In a surprise move, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that he will be taking a significant cut to his salary, reducing it by almost 50 per cent. Cook stated that he believes his current salary is too high and that he wants to set an example for other executives to follow.

"I have always believed in leading by example, and I believe that those in leadership positions should not be taking excessive pay," Cook said in a statement. Cook said he believes that a fair and reasonable salary for a CEO is one that is in line with the company's performance and the overall economic climate.

Cook's salary reduction will take effect immediately, and the money saved will be used to invest in the company's employees and to support charitable causes. Cook added that they want to make sure that Apple’s employees are well compensated and that they are making a positive impact on the communities in which Apple operates. He said that this salary reduction is just one small step Apple is taking to achieve its goals.

The move has been met with praise from both employees and shareholders, with many praising Cook for his leadership and commitment to fairness and equality.

An employee at Apple said this is a great example of a CEO putting the interests of the company and its employees first. He added that it shows Tim Cook truly cares about the well-being of everyone at Apple, and that he is willing to make sacrifices to ensure that the company is successful.

FAQs

Q1: Who is Tim Cook and what is his role at Apple?

Tim Cook is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apple Inc. He has held this position since August 2011, succeeding Steve Jobs who co-founded the company. Cook is responsible for the overall management and direction of the company, including its strategy, operations, and finances.

Q2: What has Tim Cook done as CEO of Apple?

Under Tim Cook's leadership, Apple has continued to release new and updated products, such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers. He has also overseen the launch of new services such as Apple Music and the App Store.

