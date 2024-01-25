TikTok working on long format videos, plans to take on YouTube: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TikTok takes on YouTube

TikTok, a Chinese short-video-making platform which is banned in India, has been reportedly testing a new feature which will help users upload 30-minute videos. The move has been taken in a strategic bid to take on YouTube, a Google-owned video-sharing platform.

Matt Navarra, who is a Social media consultant has spotted the new option first in the iOS beta version of the app.

Image Source : PIXABAYTikTok takes on YouTube, tests 30-minute video uploads

“It’s happening. TikTok is testing 30-minute long video uploads!,” he posted on Meta’s Threads.

“TikTok is coming for your long-form YouTube videos. Will Instagram Reels join the race and add longer video uploads? I spotted this in the TikTok beta app. Also spotted by a few others,” he posted.

TikTok has not yet commented on the latest testing feature.

Image Source : FILETiktok

The company started with the original video time limit of 15 seconds, then upgraded it to a minute, and then expanded it to three minutes and later it extended to 10 minutes.

TikTok began testing a 15-minute video upload limit a few months ago. The new 30-minute video limit is expected to open new opportunities for the Chinese app. ByteDance-owned TikTok has become one of the first app to surpass USD 10 billion in cumulative consumer spending, according to the latest report by data.ai.

In just three years, the share of US adults who say they regularly get news from Chinese short-form video platform TikTok more than quadrupled -- from 3 per cent in 2020 to 14 per cent in 2023. A growing share of US adults say they regularly get news on TikTok.

This is in contrast with many other social media sites, where news consumption has either declined or stayed about the same in recent years, according to a latest poll from Pew Research.

Among adults, those ages 18 to 29 are most likely to say they regularly get news on TikTok.

ALSO READ: Airtel unveils budget-friendly recharge plans, offering free access to Netflix and Hotstar

Inputs from IANS