Airtel unveils budget-friendly recharge plans, offering free access to Netflix and Hotstar

Airtel has recently come up with two new plans which are bundled with two OTT platforms- Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, and here are the details of the plans for a comprehensive understanding.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 10:49 IST
Airtel, is the second-largest telecom company in India, after Reliance Jio. It was recently when Airtel currently had more than 37 crore users. The company keeps launching several plans with new bundled offers for crores of users. Recently, the company has unleashed a couple of plans which are bundled with Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Then new plans from Airtel will grant users complimentary access to the two OTT platforms, and here we are to provide you detailed insights into the plans for a comprehensive understanding of the additional entertainment features they bring to Airtel users.

Rs 839 plan

In this plan, the company will provide powerful 84-day validity to the customers, a total of 168GB of data, which means you can use 2GB of data per day.

Talking about the additional benefits, the company further offers 100 SMS to the customers every day and the biggest feature of this plan is the free subscription of Disney Plus Hotstar to the customers for 3 months. That means you can avail the benefits of data, calling and OTT in a single recharge.

India Tv - airtel plan

Image Source : AIRTELAirtel Plan 839

Rs 1,499 plan

This plan is valid for 84 days and comes with 252GB of data- this means you can use 3GB of data per day. It further comes with unlimited 5G data to the eligible users and the benefit of 100 SMS per day.

If we talk about the OTT benefits of this plan, Airtel has come up with a free Netflix subscription to the customers- the basic mobile subscription.

India Tv - airtel plan

Image Source : AIRTELAirtel Plan 1499

ALSO READ: Samsung to launch affordable foldable smartphone: All you need to know

 

