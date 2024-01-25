Samsung to launch affordable foldable smartphone: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung to launch affordable foldable smartphone

Samsung has recently unleashed the Flagship Galaxy S24 series, and it is said that the company is set to unleash the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the second half of the year (2024). The move has been expected as a part to cater for the rising demands of fans who are eagerly awaiting the latest foldable technology.

Offering and expectation

Samsung is said to introduce a more budget-friendly variant of the foldable handset. Along with the standard model, the upcoming handset will be catering to users who are looking for an affordable foldable smartphone. This move has been aligned with the evolving preferences observed in the market.

Competition landscape and market challenges

Facing competition from Chinese smartphone brands like Motorola, Oppo and Tecno, who already launched cost-effective foldable smartphones last year (2023), Samsung is said to be aiming to maintain its market dominance by addressing the demand for a cheaper foldable variant.

OnePlus Enters the Fray

The foldable smartphone market is said to be witnessing an increase in the competition, and OnePlus entering the scene with its first foldable handset which is offering more competitive pricing than Samsung's counterparts.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: What to expect?

Samsung is expected to build on the success of its previous models, maintaining the same form factor as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 from 2023. The design has been consistent and has been approached to contribute to the brand's commitment to user satisfaction.

To ensure a seamless user experience, Samsung has further planned to incorporate improvements in the display, by addressing the concerns related to the potential marks when the phone is folded. This commitment to display quality aligns with the brand's dedication to innovation.

Technical Specifications: Expected

Processor: The budget-friendly variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, providing a balance between performance and cost-effectiveness.

Triple Camera Setup: Samsung has continued to emphasise photography, and offer an affordable foldable smartphone with a triple camera setup, which caters to users who value versatile and high-quality imaging capabilities.

Upcoming releases

Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 6 sometime in the second half of 2024.

ALSO READ: Microsoft working on affordable GenAI models | All you need to know