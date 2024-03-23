Threads to soon start showing live sports scores: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Threads

Threads will soon roll out a new feature for its users who are sports fans. The X rival will soon start showing live sports scores. NBA basketball is the first game whose score will be available on the platform. The announcement was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg who said the platform will be adding more leagues in the near future.

“Live scores are coming to Threads. @NBA is up first, and we'll add other leagues soon,” Zuckerberg said in a Threads post.

Thread users can check the score by searching for the team and they will see up-to-date score. Users can also check the timing of the game by searching for it ahead of time. This feature resembles the live sports scores feature on X, which was launched in 2017.

Live score on Threads is accompanied by two team logos tapping on which redirects users to a conversation about that team. This feature has been announced at a time when Threads along with Instagram has decided to stop recommending political content.

Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, has been actively engaging with NBA fans on Threads for months. He considers the basketball community on the app to be a prime example of what Instagram hoped to see. A Threads spokesperson informed Engadget that basketball has become one of the most popular topics on the app, and NBA Threads has emerged as one of the most active sports communities.

Meanwhile, Threads has rolled out a new feature called ‘trending now’. The newly launched feature aims to provide visibility into conversations that are happening on the platform.

“Trending now is rolling out to the US today so you can see what people are talking about on Threads. Enjoy!,” Zuckerberg said.

The feature has been under testing since February. It is now available on Threads’ search page and in users’ For You feeds. It uses AI to find a few topics based on what people are engaging with currently. The 'trending now' feature is currently limited and shows only five trending topics. Meta employs "content specialists" to review topics and ensure compliance with safety rules. It is currently available in the US.

