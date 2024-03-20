Threads rollouts trending topics feature: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta Threads

Meta is rolling out a new feature to its Twitter (now X) competitor platform, Threads. The feature called ‘trending now’ aims to provide visibility into what kinds of conversations are happening in Threads. The feature was announced by Mark Zuckerberg via a Threads post.

“Trending now is rolling out to the US today so you can see what people are talking about on Threads. Enjoy!,” Zuckerberg said.

The feature has been under testing since February. It is now available on Threads’ search page and in users’ For You feeds. It uses AI to find a few topics based on what people are engaging with currently.

The ‘trending now' feature is currently limited and shows only five trending topics. Meta employs "content specialists" to review topics and ensure compliance with safety rules. It is currently available in the US.

The launch of trends on the app is a highly anticipated feature that allows users to gain more insight into the conversations happening outside of their own feeds. Trends also provide a way for users to stay informed about current events and news on the platform, despite Meta's reluctance to promote news content on Threads.

Meanwhile, Threads has recently introduced a new feature that enables its users to bookmark their preferred posts on the platform. The microblogging platform announced this feature earlier this month, and it was initially tested by a limited number of users. The feature is now available to all users of the platform, and those who are interested in using it can access it through the application.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri via a Thread post said, “We’re rolling out Save on Threads more broadly starting today, so you can bookmark your favourite posts for later. Just tap the three-dot menu on a post and select save – you can find your saved posts in your settings. I'm saving all of your Japan recs, so please keep sending them my way!”.

