  4. Samsung witnesses new opportunity in AI: Know-how

Samsung witnesses new opportunity in AI: Know-how

On the official website of Samsung Electronics, it was stated that the future is AI technology will become more widespread and the tech giant will interact with smart devices daily. These smart devices will further understand the needs of the user through spoken commands or visual gestures.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 13:51 IST
Image Source : REUTERS Samsung

Samsung Electronics, the largest memory chip maker in the world has stated that the macroeconomic uncertainties are expected to grow higher by this year itself (IN 2024). The company has ALSO taken a vow to embrace a new opportunity with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

In an annual meeting of shareholders Han Jong-hee, Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics said, "Although uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment are expected to be high this year, new opportunities will also be increased through next-generation technological innovations, such as the full-scale AI era."

It was on the website of the company that the future is AI technology which will become much more prevalent and Samsung will interact with smart devices daily. These smart devices will understand the needs and spoken commands, visual gestures and other cues which will help and guide users accordingly.

Samsung working on adding new AI technology for home as well as for the workplace which will enable us to carry out routine work more efficiently. However, we need to ensure that these technologies will operate safely and securely.

Han further told the shareholders of the electronics giant that it would continue to make efforts to expand technological innovation in artificial intelligence and new businesses for sustainable growth- Yonhap news agency reported.

ALSO READ: TCS announces salary hikes: Up to 8% increase for Indian employees, 2-4% for international staff

Samsung Electronics plans to pay 9.8 trillion won (US$7.3 billion) worth of dividends for 2023, Han said.

Last year, Samsung Electronics posted a net profit of 15.48 trillion won, down 72.2 per cent from a year earlier, hit by sluggish demand for semiconductors. Sales fell 14.3 per cent on-year to 258.93 trillion won last year.

ALSO READ: AC prices reduced and here are the best split-AC under Rs 30000

Inputs from IANS

