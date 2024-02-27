Threads rollout new Saved Posts feature: Here's what it does, how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : AP Threads

Threads is rolling out a new feature for its users. The new feature will allow its users to bookmark their favourite posts on the platform. This feature was announced by the microblogging platform earlier this month and was under testing with a limited number of users. The feature is now rolling out to all the users of the platform and interested users can access the feature on the app.

The upcoming feature was announced by Instagram Head Adam Mosseri via a Thread post. “We’re rolling out Save on Threads more broadly starting today, so you can bookmark your favorite posts for later. Just tap the three-dot menu on a post and select save – you can find your saved posts in your settings. I'm saving all of your Japan recs, so please keep sending them my way!,” he wrote in a Threads post.

When asked whether saving posts could affect the algorithm and feed, Mosseri replied, "Eventually, but I'm not sure if that's the case yet."

Almost all social media platforms offer the ability to "bookmark" or "save" posts as the home page feeds are algorithm-based and users often fear losing a good post or thread if they close and reopen the app. Bookmarks are an excellent way to keep track of the posts users are following on the platform.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use this feature, here is a guide on how to save posts on Threads.

A step-by-step guide on how to save posts on Threads

Step 1: Click on the three-dot menu on the top-right corner of each post, and then tap Save from the list of options. A toast notification will also appear on the top of the page confirming that the post has been saved.

Step 2: Once saved, the post will be listed in the Saved section.

Step 3: Visit your profile, then tap on the double horizontal line icon to open the settings menu,

Step 4: Tap on Saved which is currently the fourth option from the top.

ALSO READ: Meta working on cross-posting feature from Facebook to Threads