Meta working on cross-posting feature from Facebook to Threads

Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Mark Zuckerburg, Founder and CEO of Meta has announced that the company is testing a new "trending topics" feature on Threads that will allow users to see what kinds of conversations are trending on the platform.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 13:44 IST
meta, threads,facebook,
Image Source : FILE Meta cross-posting feature from Facebook to Threads

Meta has reportedly started testing a cross-posting feature which will enable users to post from Facebook to Threads simultaneously. It is the same feature which we have been witnessing with Instagram to Facebook- where users could share Stories and Reels on both platforms at the same time.

The tech giant confirmed the test to TechCrunch and said that it is limited to iOS and does not include the European Union (EU). The feature will let the users share both text and link posts from Facebook to Threads.

The addition of this feature could simplify the process for content creators who frequently post photos or other media with text updates.

In 2021, Facebook launched the capability to cross-post to Instagram, after the previous ability to cross-post Stories across the two platforms.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerburg, Founder and CEO of Meta has announced that the company is testing a new "trending topics" feature on Threads that will allow users to see what kinds of conversations are trending on the platform.

The company is initially rolling out the test for users in the US and will roll out in more countries and languages once it is ready.

In a Threads post, Zuckerberg said, "Rolling out a small test of today's top topics on Threads in the US. We'll roll it out in more countries and languages once we get it tuned up."

ALSO READ: This is how GenAI will boost Indian financial services by 2030: Details

Inputs from IANS

