Threads for iOS adds 'Follows' tab, translations, and more

Threads for iOS unveils 'Follows' tab and translations

Threads, developed by Instagram, has recently rolled out a new update that brings new features for its iOS users. The latest version includes a 'follows' tab on the activity feed, translations, and several other improvements. The main highlights of the update include the addition of a 'follows' tab on the activity feed, allowing users to view a list of users who recently followed them. Additionally, users can now subscribe to unfollowed users and access their Instagram followers list directly within the Threads app.

In an update announcement on Threads, Cameron Roth, an Instagram software engineer, shared the news, saying, "New @threadsapp iOS update dropped today! Check out what we've been hard at work cooking up."

The update also introduces tappable reposter labels and enhances the following + on-thread replied page. Moreover, there are improvements to activity feed scrolling and loading. Alongside these new features, Threads is also rolling out some small crash fixes, ensuring stability and performance improvements for its users.

Roth advised users that they might need to restart the app or wait until the end of the day to see some of the updates. This is due to the app's server-delivered flags system, which might take some time to be fully released.

Despite the addition of the 'follows' tab, it's worth noting that this is not the following-only feed that some users have been requesting. The new tab merely displays a list of users who recently followed the account.

The recent update follows another one released last week, which enabled the app to function smoothly on iOS 17 without any crashes. In addition, users can now view expanded pictures on profiles, and the handling of scroll dismiss on profiles has been improved.

Meanwhile, Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, had also recently announced plans to implement Twitter-like rate limits on Threads due to increased spam attacks on the platform.

Inputs from IANS

