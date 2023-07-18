DMs coming to Meta's Threads app: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta's Threads app likely to introduce Direct Messages soon

Meta recently launched Threads on Instagram, a platform rival to Twitter. Surprisingly, Threads garnered a massive 100 million subscribers in its first five days of release. Now, reports are suggesting that Meta plans to add another Twitter feature to Threads. The feature in question is Direct Messaging (DMs), which allows users to send private messages on the same platform. Initially, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri stated that DMs would not be coming to Threads anytime soon.

However, a leaked internal memo from Instagram hints at a different plan, suggesting that DMs will be "coming soon" to Threads. Along with this, the memo indicates that Threads will receive additional features, but no official timeline has been announced by the company.

The inclusion of DMs on Threads would enable users to engage in private conversations about certain topics they prefer not to discuss publicly. Currently, Threads users have to switch to a different app for such private conversations, and many are reportedly not using Meta's other apps like Messenger or Instagram for this purpose.

Besides DMs, Mosseri previously announced that Threads would receive other features like trends, topics, and improved search. The leaked memo reaffirms these suggestions.

Meta has ambitious plans for its latest social media platform, including support for multiple accounts, federated apps like Mastodon, a chronological feed of only people you follow, the ability to delete your Threads account without deleting Instagram, support for hashtags, and the ability to edit a post. However, no specific timeline has been officially shared by the company regarding the arrival of these features for Threads.

Furthermore, the app has recently also achieved a remarkable milestone of over 150 million user sign-ups, despite experiencing a decline in usage.

