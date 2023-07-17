Monday, July 17, 2023
     
YouTube quietly introduces 'Stable Volume' feature for select users

YouTube's new 'Stable Volume' feature aims to provide a consistent volume experience, eliminating sudden jumps or declines in volume during video playback and offering users a seamless viewing experience without frequent volume adjustments.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2023 14:15 IST
YouTube's new 'Stable Volume' feature aims to provide a consistent volume experience

YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform owned by Google, has quietly introduced a new feature called 'Stable Volume' to the selected users. The feature, discovered by users including a Redditor and YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, aims to control and stabilize volume levels across different videos. It can be found under the Ambient mode option on the video settings page.

The introduction of the Stable Volume feature is expected to address the issue of sudden volume jumps or random declines while watching videos from various creators and channels. By ensuring a consistent volume experience, users can enjoy a more seamless viewing experience without the need to constantly adjust the volume.

Although it remains unclear whether artificial intelligence (AI) is utilized to optimize volume levels across videos, the feature showcases YouTube's commitment to improving user experience through technological advancements.

At present, the Stable Volume feature has not been made available to all YouTube users, indicating that it is still in the testing phase or being gradually rolled out.

ALSO READ: Twitter launches ads revenue sharing program, creators thank Elon Musk for lucrative payouts

In addition to the Stable Volume feature, YouTube has recently been testing other features as well. One such feature involves a lock screen feature that allows users to disable touch input while watching a video. This helps prevent accidental taps that may pause, skip, or disrupt the viewing experience.

Furthermore, YouTube has been experimenting with AI-generated quizzes on the mobile app Home Feed. These quizzes aim to assist users in learning more about topics they are interested in, providing an interactive and educational aspect to the platform.

ALSO READ: AirTag Success Story: Stolen possessions tracked and criminal apprehended, thanks to Apple's device

These updates and features demonstrate YouTube's ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience and introduce new functionalities that cater to user preferences and needs. The introduction of Stable Volume and other testing initiatives exemplify YouTube's commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable video-sharing platform for its vast user base.

Inputs from IANS

 

