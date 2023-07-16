AirTag Success Story: Stolen possessions tracked and criminal apprehended, thanks to Apple's device

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTAG Smart use of AirTag leads to arrest of burglar and recovery of stolen belongings

An Apple AirTag proved instrumental in tracking stolen possessions, leading to the arrest of a burglar. Dylan Balmer broke into a residence in Hartlepool, UK, taking the victim's handbag and car keys, which were equipped with an AirTag fob. Interestingly, Balmer refrained from stealing any items from the car during the break-in.

Teesside Crown Court proceedings revealed that Balmer was located after the victim confronted him at a nearby Premier Inn, where he was found in possession of her keys. CCTV footage from a nearby hotel aided in identifying Balmer, who subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges. He received a 15-month prison sentence for his actions.

In a separate incident last month, an AirTag played a crucial role in the apprehension of robbers involved in thefts amounting to over $62,000. Frustrated by recurring gravesite robberies, a Texas family strategically concealed an AirTag to capture the criminals in the act. The family could not have anticipated that their use of the AirTag would aid the authorities in recovering stolen bronze memorial vases valued at over $62,000.

ALSO READ Nokia C32 Review: Budget smartphone with decent performer

The incidents highlight the effectiveness of Apple's AirTag in tracking stolen items and assisting law enforcement in apprehending criminals. By utilizing this innovative tracking device, victims have a greater chance of recovering their belongings and criminals can be swiftly brought to justice.

ALSO READ: Your iPhone can now sound like you: Here's how

Overall, the success stories involving AirTags underscore the value of this technology in combating theft and protecting personal property, ultimately providing peace of mind to individuals who utilize it to safeguard their possessions.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News