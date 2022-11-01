Things to keep in mind before buying a water heater

Follow us on Image Source : HINDWARE Water Heaters

It’s November, and winter is already here. It is that time of the year when you change your entire structure- from wearing warm clothes to taking warm showers, to keep yourself warm and cosy. Hence, the water heater is the need of the season, as it is the most essential appliance to have in one household. But many do struggle to find the right fit according to your bathroom size, usability, requirement and more. We tend to miss out on important factors while choosing the right fit for our family. Here are some important features you should look at while buying a water heater ahead of this winter season:

Safety

A water heater should come with best-in-class safety features. Any mishappening with a heating appliance can be a nasty experience for the family. Especially for appliances like water heaters that are used on an everyday basis during the season, safety should be a priority while choosing a model. Features like anti-scalding and spill-proofing ensure that safety is not being compromised. Moreover, other attributes like pressure control can also add to the safety aspect as it helps in managing the excess pressure in the water heater tank avoiding situations like tank bursts. This particular attribute is very useful when multiple people use a water heater continuously. Additionally, having a smart alerts system can also add to the safety of the device, through this, users can be warned of malfunctioning and lapses in maintenance beforehand.

Heating time

Heating time is another key factor to be considered before making a purchase. Keeping in mind the busy lifestyle and schedules we have today, it is important to install appliances that can make life easy for us. Similarly, while looking at a water heater, it is important to consider the time it takes to heat the water, especially in northern cities of India where winters are more extreme as compared to other regions. One that can help in heating water in minutes or instantly is the most preferred. Additionally, there are advanced IoT-enabled water heaters as well which can help us in switching on the heaters remotely while we are away and make hot water readily available when needed.

Longevity

The water quality in regions across India differs. Water quality in some regions can lead to scaling faster than in other areas. Scaling essentially damages the heating elements of the water heaters. Therefore, it is advisable to keep this in mind and purchase water heaters that come with anti-scaling and anti-corrosion features that help in increasing the product’s shelf life and reduce the chances of repair and replacement. Hence, choose a water heater which comes with premium anti-corrosion qualities like titanium or a glass line tank which is way superior in quality and lasts long ensuring you bath always with hot fresh water.

Storage Capacity

Running out of hot water while bathing can be an unpleasant experience. While there are instant water heaters available in the market, for continuous usage and large amounts of water required a storage water heater is preferred. Therefore, we must choose a water heater based on the requirements of our household. For example - a 15L water heater might be ideal for a small family, but for bigger families, a 25L or higher capacity would be a better fit.

Energy Consumption

The amount of electricity or energy a water heater consumes is also an important factor. While many energy-efficient products are available in the market today, we must carefully choose one which actually promises less electricity usage and preferably has a high level of BEE star rating. This is not only important for us as it helps in cutting down on the electricity bill but also helps in the conservation of the environment.

Warranty and after-sales

The product warranty duration and the after-sales service provision are also key aspects to be considered before picking a product or a brand. Since electronic appliances come at a sizable cost it is advisable to choose a product with a longer warranty duration and one that offers a hassle-free post-sales service. Alternatively, we should also consider products that generally demand low maintenance avoiding ugly situations of calling the electrician or company experts time and again.

