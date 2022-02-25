TAT PLAY vs. Jio Fiber: Which one has better plans to offer under Rs. 1000?

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: TATA PLAY AND JIO FIBER TATA PLAY vs Jio Fiber

FTTH services, commonly known as Fiber to the home is a new and most common way to deliver communications signal through optical fiber for homes or businesses. The FTTH has certainly replaced the cable and telephone wires to get the connection and has brought in an advanced way for a connected ecosystem.

Today we have a number of service providers who have been working on providing better services for OTT and online streaming along with faster internet connection to use for the entire day.

We researched Tata Sky and Reliance Jio- companies that have been known for serving the best FTTH services across the country. The service providers are available in all major cities of India and have been offering unlimited data, free OTT subscriptions, free SMSs, unlimited free voice calling, online streaming, and high-speed internet to every subscriber across India.

Let us know what both the brands have been offering and how impacting are they when we speak of the services. We tried analysing broadband plans from TATA Play ( formerly Tata Sky) and Jio Fiber to know what they offer to the buffs who prefer doing binge watch and browsing multiple OTT platforms. Although it is never easy to compare the broadband plan, as the companies work on offering high-speed internet in the best possible way along with additional offers. So let us understand some of the best offers being offered by the players, which are customer friendly and is filled with offerings.

TATA PLAY (TATA SKY)

Tata Play is offering a 50Mbps plan worth Rs. 850/month- but the users can avail the effective price under Rs. 500/month by choosing for more months to avail the offered price. If users is opting for a 12-month plan, they will be charged Rs. 6,000 which makes it to Rs. 500/month.

JioFiber

JioFiber, Reliance Jio’s broadband service hand has continued expanding across the nation more rigorously to offer a connected ecosystem, along with the biggest customer base. Jio comes with a base plan of Rs. 399 per month which is capable to offer 30Mbps speeds with a FUP (fair usage policy) limit of up to 3.3TB (3300GB). Post consuming the 3.3TB of data, the internet speed will pace down.

More offers are below in the chart for your better understanding:

Jio Fiber Plans Plan Internet Speed OTT App Support Rs, 699 100 Mbps N/A Rs. 999 150 Mbps 14 Apps worth Rs. 1000/month