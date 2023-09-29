Spotify introduces automatic transcripts for podcasts: Know what it is

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Spotify empowers users with visual podcast transcripts

Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, is set to introduce automatic transcripts for podcasts. This move is in celebration of International Podcast Day, which falls on Saturday. In the upcoming weeks, the company plans to extend this feature to a vast number of episodes, enhancing accessibility for users. The aim is to provide a visual and textual companion to podcast content.

Listeners can access these transcripts while playing an episode. By scrolling down in the Now Playing View, they'll find the transcript card. They can then tap it to view the transcript in full screen while continuing to listen to the episode.

In addition, Spotify is expanding its Podcast Chapters feature. Introduced earlier this year, it allows users to navigate to specific topics or sections within an episode easily. Mobile users worldwide can now access the complete list of chapters by scrolling down in the Now Playing View, giving them more control over their listening experience.

The company is also revamping Podcast Show pages to offer users more information about a podcast before they start listening. In the coming weeks, users can click the 'About' tab to discover descriptions, images, and episode recommendations from creators. Additionally, they'll receive suggestions for other shows in the 'More Like This' section.

The company has reported five million shows available in over 170 markets. This demonstrates the immense popularity and global reach of podcasts.

Furthermore, the company has also introduced a new AI-powered tool for podcast creators to translate their content into various languages. This tool uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) and ensures that the original speaker's unique style is preserved in all translated versions.

