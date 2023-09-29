Microsoft's 'Paint Cocreator' transforms words into art: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft's 'Paint Cocreator' transforms descriptions into visuals

Microsoft has unveiled a new update to its Paint application, known as Paint Cocreator, which uses the power of AI through DALL-E to simplify the process of creating artwork. This feature allows users to generate art by describing their vision in just a few words. The rollout of this update has commenced for Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels.

To get started, users must choose an art style and click "Create." Paint Cocreator will then present three distinct variations of artwork for selection. Users can choose one to add to the canvas, kickstarting their creative process.

ALSO READ | Know Apple Watch's heart health capabilities on World Heart Day 2023

The company has outlined a gradual access rollout, emphasising that once users receive the update, they'll need to join a waitlist by signing in with their Microsoft account and clicking the new Cocreator button in the toolbar. Upon entry to the preview, users will receive 50 credits to begin their artistic journey. Each credit enables the generation of a fresh set of images.

Earlier in the month, Microsoft introduced another notable enhancement to its Paint app with the introduction of a "background removal" tool in Windows 11 Insider builds. This tool grants users the ability to effortlessly remove backgrounds from images with a simple click.

ALSO READ | ChatGPT now offers current information with internet access

To use this feature, users must paste or import content onto the canvas and then navigate to the toolbar, where they can click the new "remove background" button. This action swiftly removes the background from the entire image, streamlining the editing process for users.

Furthermore, the Snipping Tool is also getting a boost with new AI features. Now, it can capture sounds during screen recordings. Users can initiate a screen recording by pressing Windows + Shift + R or the Print Screen button.

Latest Technology News