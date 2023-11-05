Sunday, November 05, 2023
     
SpiceJet festive season offer: How to get up to 10% discount on the flight booking?

SpiceJet has announced a new festive season offering for travellers. Customers will get up to 10 per cent off on flight booking and the offer will last till November 24. Here is everything you need to know.

SpiceJet has come up with a new festive season offering for those who are looking to book a flight ticket. Customers can get up to 10 per cent off on their flight booking. Officially the promotion for the new festive offer will last till November 24, 2023. Users can avail of the offer from November 1 to March 30, 2024, for booking the flights.

SpiceJet also posted on their official X page where they officially announced the offer. The airline company stated that customers could enjoy the ‘Festive Flight Sale at a flat 10% off’ and they can further enjoy an additional discount of 30% on selected add-ons. 

Customers can book their flights from the official website of the company or download the official app of SpiceJet.

How to get and redeem the coupon code?

SpiceJet cannot add any other promotional deal. Customers will have to use the promo code ‘FESTIVE’ to redeem the discount. As per the official website of the airlines, the new deal is only valid for domestic one-way bookings. 

This is a must to mention that the bulk booking will also not be liable to not receive any offer, discount or incentive.

Other discounts and services

According to SpiceJet, customers will be able to receive an additional 30 per cent discount on other additional services like choosing the seats in the airline, meal options, SPICEMAX and You1st. 

Those who will be booking the flight from the company's official website will get a 25 per cent additional discount and up to 30 per cent off if the ticket has been booked by using the mobile app or the m-site.

SpiceJet keeps rolling out offers: Details

In August 2023, SpiceJet announced a discount offer just before the Independence Day (15 August). As per the post of the airline on their official X page, Spicejet posted: “Give flight to your freedom with SpiceJet’s Independence Day Sale. Unbeatable airfares start at just Rs 1,515 (inclusive of all taxes). Book your tickets now and avail exciting offers — Get a free flight voucher worth Rs 2,000 and reserve your preferred seats for just Rs 15,” the airline had said on X.

