Snapchat launches a new dual camera feature to capture multiple shots: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPCHAT Snapchat

Snapchat has introduced a new dual camera feature for the Snapchatters which will enable the users to capture multiple perspectives and themes at the same time.

The dual camera feature has four layouts which include:

Vertical

Horizontal

Picture in picture

Cutout.

Snapchat users can also add beloved Snapchat creative tools, including music, lenses and stickers. stated the photo-sharing platform.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat said, "Dual Camera will be available globally on iOS today, with Android support in the coming months.”

Hence, this is how it works!

User may open their Snapchat and could see the new icon in the camera toolbar.

With one simple tap, you can start creating Snaps and Stories, or more polished Spotlight videos, with double the perspective.

"Dual Camera is a creative way for our community to capture exciting moments while being part of the memory," said the company.

Snap also has a reward programme for Spotlight creators in which it makes available millions of dollars to eligible Snapchatters who create the top Spotlight Snaps.

"Share what you make with Dual Camera on Spotlight, or if inspiration strikes quickly, create a Snap or Story," said the company.

Snap this month announced that its premium service Snapchat+ has reached 1 million subscribers and the platform has begun rolling out new features to allow users to customise their experience.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News